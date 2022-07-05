Richarlison has been handed a one-match ban for throwing a lit flare into the crowd during an Everton match last season, meaning his Tottenham debut will have to be postponedFull Article
Richarlison handed ban with Tottenham debut delayed after launching flare into crowd
