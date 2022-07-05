Chelsea see six Premier League fixtures moved for TV, including Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool
Published
Six of the Blues' Premier League fixtures have been moved as Chelsea's televised matches for August and September are confirmedFull Article
Published
Six of the Blues' Premier League fixtures have been moved as Chelsea's televised matches for August and September are confirmedFull Article
Premier League fans are itching to get a first glimpse at their new signings in action after players returned for pre-season..
Premier League and Championship clubs can apply to operate licensed safe standing areas next season, the government has confirmed...