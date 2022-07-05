‘I don’t know what planet she’s on at the moment’ – England’s Beth Mead backed to rival ‘outrageous’ Vivianne Miedema and ‘serious threat’ Ada Hegerberg in Euro 2022 Golden Boot race
England’s Beth Mead has been backed to fight Norway’s Ada Hegerberg and the Netherlands’ Vivianne Miedema for the Golden Boot at Euro 2022. Mead will be headlining the Lionesses attack for the home tournament after a season of smashing the goals in for Arsenal, netting 11 times in 22 WSL games. Her strike partner in […]Full Article