Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.The 27-year-old is due to face court in Canberra next month. The maximum sentence for common assault is two years in jail.The tennis star, who plays in a Wimbledon...Full Article
Tennis: Nick Kyrgios due in court for common assault charge
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting his former girlfriend
Brisbane Times
Nick Kyrgios to face Canberra court on common assault charge.
-
Nick Kyrgios set to appear in Australian court following assault charge
CBS Sports
-
Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting former girlfriend
Sydney Morning Herald