Chelsea transfer news: All the latest news and rumours linking Raphinha with a move to Stamford Bridge amid Arsenal and Barcelona interestFull Article
Raphinha to Chelsea transfer: Personal terms boost, Agreement reached, Barcelona problem
Football.london0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Barcelona make 11th hour hijack bid for Raphinha with Chelsea facing fight
Chelsea have agreed a £55million deal with Leeds United for the transfer of star man Raphinha and have even finalised personal..
Daily Star
Chelsea close in on £55m Raphinha deal that won't stop Raheem Sterling move
Chelsea are on the brink of clinching a move for Raphinha after agreeing a £55million deal with Leeds United, and all that is left..
Daily Star