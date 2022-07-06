Chet Holmgren shines in NBA Summer League debut as Oklahoma City Thunder roll

Chet Holmgren scored 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting - 4-of-6 from 3 - and blocked six shots in his NBA Summer League debut for the Thunder.

