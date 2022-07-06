Chet Holmgren shines in NBA Summer League debut as Oklahoma City Thunder roll
Chet Holmgren scored 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting - 4-of-6 from 3 - and blocked six shots in his NBA Summer League debut for the Thunder.
Chet Holmgren looked like a seasoned pro and mayor David Holt had to remind himself not to overreact.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren scored 23 points, blocked six shots and hit four 3-pointers in a sterling Summer League debut on..