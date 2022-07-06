‘Thomas Tuchel would definitely not want Cristiano Ronaldo’ – Manchester United star’s ‘ego’ means Chelsea boss would rather sign Raheem Sterling or Raphinha, Gabby Agbonlahor insists
Gabby Agbonlahor believes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would rather sign Raphinha or Raheem Sterling over Cristiano Ronaldo. The Blues are in the hunt for a new forward this summer and recently emerged as contenders to land wantaway Manchester United superstar Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has asked to leave Old Trafford this summer and, although the Premier […]Full Article