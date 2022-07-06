Crystal Palace hopeful of beating Everton and Nottingham Forest to Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as they look to replace Conor Gallagher who is set for Chelsea stay
Crystal Palace are hopeful of beating Everton and Nottingham Forest in the race to sign Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, talkSPORT understands. Palace want £20million-rated Gibbs-White to fill the void left by Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher. Gallagher starred at Selhurst Park last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists from central midfield. However, it looks […]Full Article