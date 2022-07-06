Women’s Euros kicks off with Leah Williamson leading the England team. She has an impressive net worth, but how does it compare to the men's team captain Harry Kane?Full Article
England captains Harry Kane vs Leah Williamson's net worths compared
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England captain Leah Williamson's net worth to rocket as 'Gucci's next David Beckham'
England's women’s football captain Leah Williamson is set "earn an absolute fortune" and will be crowned the 'new David Beckham',..
Daily Star