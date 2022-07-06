Jake Paul has once again been forced to cancel his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury, serving the Brit a "termination notice" after he missed Paul's ultimatum deadlineFull Article
Jake Paul cancels Tommy Fury fight to instead face son of former heavyweight champion
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Jake Paul set to face son of former unified heavyweight champion who knocked out Lennox Lewis, Hasim Rahman Jr, instead of Tommy Fury in next fight
It seems Tommy Fury’s time is up and he will no longer be getting the opportunity to have a lucrative bout with Jake Paul...
talkSPORT
Tyson Fury leads huge crowd in ‘Jake Paul is a p****’ chant ahead of Tommy Fury fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has gone to new and extreme lengths to take shots at Jake Paul, as his war of words with the..
talkSPORT