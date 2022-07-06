Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev II date: UK start time, undercard, live stream and how to watch heavyweight rematch in London as ‘War’ warns ‘I still want to cause damage to people’
Published
Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will do battle once again in London this weekend as ‘War’ seeks revenge over the Bulgarian. Pulev claimed a split decision victory over Chisora in Hamburg in May 2016. It was a close bout between the heavyweight pair and now they are ready for their rematch. Chisora has lost his […]Full Article