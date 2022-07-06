Sunderland v Roma live stream: Date, UK start time and how to follow – Black Cats face Jose Mourinho’s Europa Conference League champions in pre-season game in Portugal
Sunderland will gear up for their return to the Championship by facing Jose Mourinho's Roma in a pre-season clash later this month. Alex Neil's side beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 to end their four-year stay in England's third tier and are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations this summer. The Black Cats will fly out to