Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur on playing her friend Tatjana Maria in semi-finals
Published
In her latest BBC Sport column, Wimbledon semi-finalist Ons Jabeur talks about playing her good friend Tatjana Maria in the last four.Full Article
Published
In her latest BBC Sport column, Wimbledon semi-finalist Ons Jabeur talks about playing her good friend Tatjana Maria in the last four.Full Article
Prior to this fortnight, Maria, 34, had never passed the third round in any of her 45 grand slams
Tatjana Maria reaches her first Grand Slam semi-final - to the delight of her eldest daughter Charlotte - and she will face Ons..