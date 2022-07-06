Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Carolina Panthers
Published
After trading for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns finalized their divorce from Baker Mayfield, sending the QB to Carolina.
Published
After trading for Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns finalized their divorce from Baker Mayfield, sending the QB to Carolina.
Breaking down Baker Mayfield on the Carolina Panthers
Baker Mayfield has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. This breaking Cleveland Browns news is not too..