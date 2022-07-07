Steve Smith has cast doubt over "Bazball" working against the Australian attack in next summer's Ashes series and revealed the term has become a running joke in the camp.England's incredible turnaround since the last Ashes tour...Full Article
Cricket: Steve Smith shouts 'Bazball' in the nets as Australia mock new England
Australia’s Steve Smith says England’s ‘Bazball’ is ‘good fun to joke about’
Australia batter Steve Smith has queried whether England’s new attacking approach is “sustainable”.
