Ahead of Sourav Ganguly's 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar opens up on relationship with BCCI president
Published
For three and a half decades, Sachin Tendulkar has seen Sourav Ganguly in various avatars -- a precocious teenager, a talented India contender, a stylish batter, a leader and a busy administrator. But for India's greatest ever batter, what has stood the test of time is their friendship which is still intact and solid, long after they have both stopped playing international cricket.Full Article