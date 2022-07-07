Liverpool fought off Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and West Ham to land Darwin Nunez as Jurgen Klopp ‘made the difference’ in battle for £85m transfer
Published
Liverpool fought off competition from Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, Real Madrid and West Ham to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica. The Reds acted fast earlier this summer to land the Uruguay star in a deal which could reach a club-record £85million. Many were impressed with the swift and easy nature of the move, especially given […]Full Article