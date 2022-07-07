When will Cameron Norrie play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals and how can you watch?
Published
Local hero Norrie has made his way to his first grand slam semi-final after a five-set victory over Belgian David Goffin.Full Article
Published
Local hero Norrie has made his way to his first grand slam semi-final after a five-set victory over Belgian David Goffin.Full Article
British number one Cameron Norrie is gearing up for the biggest match of his career as he takes on defending champion Novak..
Djokovic triumphed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will face either Britain’s Cameron Norrie or David Goffin of Belgium for a place..