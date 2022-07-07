When will Cameron Norrie play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals and how can you watch?

When will Cameron Norrie play Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-finals and how can you watch?

Croydon Advertiser

Published

Local hero Norrie has made his way to his first grand slam semi-final after a five-set victory over Belgian David Goffin.

Full Article