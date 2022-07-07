Manchester United and Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez makes transfer request at Ajax as Red Devils hope Erik ten Hag connection will provide edge over Gunners
Manchester United and Arsenal target Lisandro Martinez has asked to leave Ajax this summer, talkSPORT understands. The Argentine centre-back, 24, is a favourite of new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag following their time together at the Eredivisie giants. It is understood Ten Hag wants a deal wrapped up as soon as possible, with the […]Full Article