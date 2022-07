Lucy Bronze described Spain’s setback of losing Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas as “devastating” and a blow to the women’s game as a whole. England star Bronze, who will become a team-mate of Putellas next season after recently signing for Barcelona, backed the 28-year-old to rebound from her crushing Euro 2022 disappointment. Putellas, who has scored 27 goals in […]