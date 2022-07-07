Manchester United are a ‘shambles’ as Cristiano Ronaldo pushes for transfer and Frenkie de Jong hesitates, says Gabby Agbonlahor who believes players would rather join Tottenham

Gabby Agbonlahor claims that players would rather join Tottenham than Manchester United this summer, which is indicative of the ’embarrassing’ state they’re currently in. The club have signed just one player this summer – 22-year-old Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord – with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong reportedly hesitant about moving to the Red Devils. And Agbonlahor says […]