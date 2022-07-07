England v India live stream and team news: Jos Buttler’s reign as white-ball captain begins with T20 battle against Rohit Sharma’s visitors – start time and talkSPORT coverage
Published
Eoin Morgan’s time as England’s white-ball captain is over and Jos Buttler’s reign will begin today against India. Morgan transformed the way England play limited-overs cricket and had huge success, but with his form declining, he has decided to step down. The ECB have appointed Buttler as the new captain, and along with Matt Mott, […]Full Article