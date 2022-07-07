WATCH: Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale trashes equipment in Triple-A clubhouse following rehab start
Published
Sale walked five batters over 3 2/3 innings in a rehab appearance with the Worcester Red SoxFull Article
Published
Sale walked five batters over 3 2/3 innings in a rehab appearance with the Worcester Red SoxFull Article
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale trashed the dugout after a particularly rough rehab start at Triple-A Worcester.
Sale walked five batters over 3 2/3 innings in a rehab appearance with the Worcester Red Sox
#rehabstartsale #redsox..