Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur storms into final after beating Tatjana Maria
Published
With the win, Ons Jabeur becomes the first Tunisian, first Arab and first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.Full Article
Published
With the win, Ons Jabeur becomes the first Tunisian, first Arab and first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era.Full Article
Watch the best shots of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a three-set win against Tatjana Maria as she becomes the first Arab and African..
Ons Jabeur advanced to her first Grand Slam final by beating Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Centre Court at Wimbledon in a victory..