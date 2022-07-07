‘You wanna talk s***?’ – Jake Paul had an angry clash with his next opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. when they sparred together 18 months ago
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has confirmed that his opponent for August 6 will be his former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr. Although the two men have trained together, they are definitely not friends after clashing in the immediate aftermath of their sparring session 18 months ago. Paul posted a video to social media showing Rahman Jr. […]Full Article