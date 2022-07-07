Antonio Colak: Rangers sign Croatia striker from PAOK
Rangers sign striker Antonio Colak from PAOK on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.Full Article
The 28-year-old has penned a three-year deal at Ibrox after the Light Blues agreed a deal with PAOK for the frontman.
The striker is on the radar of the Ibrox side with the Greek Super League involved in a training camp in Holland.