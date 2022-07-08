The latest Derby County news as the midfielder looks set to move north of the border with Scottish giants Rangers.Full Article
Tom Lawrence ‘set to sign’ for new club after Derby County contract expiry
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Club ‘working on’ Tom Lawrence deal as timeframe set out after Derby County contract ends
The latest Derby County transfer news as the former captain looks set to stay in the Championship this season after the expiry of..
Derby Telegraph
Tom Lawrence at centre of fresh transfer claim after Derby County contract expires
Latest Derby County news from Derbyshire Live brings you what is being said about the winger who is now a free agent
Derby Telegraph