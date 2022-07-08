Manchester United ‘need Frenkie de Jong more than Chelsea’ as Arsenal legend Jack Wilshere compares Barcelona star to Italy legend Andrea Pirlo
Published
Jack Wilshere insists Manchester United need Frenkie de Jong more than Chelsea and compares the Barcelona midfielder to Andrea Pirlo. The Netherlands star, 25, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer – but the deal has become complicated. Despite agreeing a fee which could rise to £70million with United, Barcelona […]Full Article