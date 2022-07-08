Chelsea owner Todd Boehly flies to Barcelona for talks over Cesar Azplicueta and Marcos Alonso as Blues linked with Frenkie de Jong, Sergino Dest and Memphis Depay
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has flown into Barcelona to conduct transfer talks with the Spanish side. The Blues are willing to offer defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso – but there are conflicting reports over who they will get in return from the Catalans. Spanish outlet Sport claims Boehly is willing to offer the two