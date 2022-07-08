IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya reveals India's new-born intent in T20s, says 'it is a conscious effort to..'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya lived up to his reputation displaying the perfect all-round show vs England in the 1st T20 at Southampton on Thursday (July 1). The 28-year-old cricketer has worked hard on his skills, and fitness levels. He also bowled over 90 mph in the 1st T20, crossing the mark for the first time. Speaking to Ishan Kishan on BCCI.tv, Hardik said that he is very happy for achieving the speed and credited India's fitness trainers for making it happen. He said that team physios, masseurs and support staff has worked very hard in the back end and they are reason why they are able to pull off a great show on the field.