‘We’re all f***ed’ – Eddie Hearn reacts to ‘useless’ Boris Johnson resigning as Prime Minister and says he believes he would do ‘a very good job’ if he took over
Eddie Hearn has branded Boris Johnson ‘useless’ in reaction to his resignation as UK Prime Minister. Speaking from Downing Street on Thursday, the 58-year-old announced that he would be stepping down less than three years after being elected into Number 10. The decision comes after Johnson became embroiled in a string of scandals and controversies […]Full Article