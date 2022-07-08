Jack Wilshere announces retirement from football, aged 30, as ex-Arsenal and England star admits end of career is ‘difficult to accept’ after years of injuries
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has announced his retirement from football at the age of 30. The 30-year-old was once considered England’s brightest star after bursting onto the scene for the Gunners in 2008. He remains Arsenal’s youngest-ever league debutant, aged 16 and 256 days, but his career was sadly hampered by a series of serious […]Full Article