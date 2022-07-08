OnlyFans beauty Elle Brooke wants to trash talk like Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury and dreams of fighting on Jake Paul card with successful boxing debut
Elle Brooke is best known for her steamy OnlyFans content, but the 24-year-old is now looking to be the next big thing in influencer boxing. Under the guidance of renowned trainer Mark Tibbs, who has cornered Dillian Whyte, Brooke has taken to life in the ring and trains alongside IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges ahead […]Full Article