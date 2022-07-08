The Chelsea shirt number Raheem Sterling could take once Manchester City transfer is confirmed
Published
Chelsea transfer news: Raheem Sterling's Chelsea kit number remains unclear, with a number of options currently availableFull Article
Published
Chelsea transfer news: Raheem Sterling's Chelsea kit number remains unclear, with a number of options currently availableFull Article
With Chelsea being on the verge of signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, an incredible stat has emerged that will excite..
Paul Merson believes there is a likelihood that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United this summer with Chelsea being..