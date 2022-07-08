Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic wins point after trick-shot lob against Cameron Norrie

Novak Djokovic finishes off Cameron Norrie with a drop-shot after hitting an incredible 'hot dog' lob during their semi-final at Wimbledon.

