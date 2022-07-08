Novak Djokovic Defeats Cameron Norrie to Get to Wimbledon Final
Djokovic beat Cameron Norrie of Britain in the only semifinal played Friday, after Kyrgios advanced on Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal with an injury.Full Article
It was a huge moment for Norrie but he fell short at the semi-final stage.
Hopes of a British player in the final of Wimbledon are over after Cameron Norrie lost in the semi-final to Novak Djokovic.