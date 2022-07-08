Gabriel Jesus scores 90 seconds into Arsenal debut and adds another as Mohamed Elneny answers Martin Odegaard’s calls and rockets in stunner during goalfest victory
Gabriel Jesus got his Arsenal career off to a flyer with two goals in a 5-3 friendly win away to Nurnberg, scoring just 90 seconds into his debut. A stunner from Mohamed Elneny and two own-goals helped Mikel Arteta start off the 2022/23 campaign in fine form. Jesus, the £45millon signing from Manchester City, entered