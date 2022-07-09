Laurence Bassini makes Birmingham City takeover claim as Simon Jordan wades in
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Birmingham bidder Laurence Bassini challenges "c***" Simon Jordan to a fight
Daily Star
Laurence Bassini, who is looking to purchase Birmingham City, has allegedly challenged Simon Jordan to a fight - and he's even..
Simon Jordan and Laurence Bassini's explosive clash over Birmingham City takeover
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Simon Jordan has his say on Laurence Bassini's Birmingham City takeover as saga continues
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Birmingham City news as Simon Jordan comments on Laurence Bassini's bid to takeover the club
Tamworth Herald