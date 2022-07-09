Gareth Bale: Los Angeles already feels like home
Published
Wales captain Gareth Bale says "it felt like home straight away" after joining Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.Full Article
Published
Wales captain Gareth Bale says "it felt like home straight away" after joining Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer.Full Article
Gareth Bale could not resist trolling Spanish journalists who criticised him for not learning the language when he was at Real..
Bale is poised to make his debut for Los Angeles FC this month
Next month, Gareth Bale’s tenure with Real Madrid will finally come to an end as he makes the move stateside to join Los Angeles..