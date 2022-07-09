‘I took it easy on the kid’ – Hasim Rahman Jr. claims he went light while sparring Jake Paul and promises to KO ‘The Problem Child’ on August 6
Published
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul recently confirmed that his opponent for August 6 will be his former sparring partner Hasim Rahman Jr. The two men have previously sparred together but certainly aren’t friends as their only training session to date ended in an angry exchange that almost boiled over. After announcing who his next opponent was, Paul […]Full Article