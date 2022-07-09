Ireland beats All Blacks in New Zealand for 1st time
Published
Prop Andrew Porter scored a try in each half as Ireland posted its first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, taking the second test 23-12 on…Full Article
Published
Prop Andrew Porter scored a try in each half as Ireland posted its first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand, taking the second test 23-12 on…Full Article
An historic performance for Ireland in Dunedin as they defeated the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time with a 23-12..
Andy Farrell's Ireland have beaten the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time