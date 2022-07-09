Live updates as Grimsby Town face Cleethorpes Town at the myenergi Stadium in their first pre-season friendly as preparations begin for the Mariners' Football League return.Full Article
Cleethorpes Town 0-0 Grimsby Town LIVE: Mariners' first pre-season friendly underway
Grimsby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New signings, new kit and more things to look out for in Grimsby Town's first friendly
Pre-season gets underway for the Mariners on Saturday as they face Cleethorpes Town
Grimsby Telegraph