IND vs ENG 2nd T20: In-form Deepak Hooda dropped, 'struggling' Virat Kohli picked, Netizens say 'that's totally unfair'

Many Indian cricket fans were surprised to see India make 4 changes in the 2nd T20 playing XI despite having won the first T20 without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Even former pacers Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev opined that there is no reason to tinker with the winning combination. Rohit Sharma lost the toss in the 2nd T20 and was asked to bat first. He then informed about the team changes, saying that Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja and Pant are back in the playing XI. The players who are missing out are Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel. While Arshdeep was surely to going make way for Bumrah as he is not part of the 2nd and 3rd T20 squads, dropping Kishan and Hooda is a shocker for many as these two have been in good form.