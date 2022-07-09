Barcelona ask to pay first Raphinha instalment NEXT YEAR but Leeds and other selling clubs fear LaLiga giants ‘might not be around’ as Chelsea wait on Brazil star
Published
Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal… Leeds star Raphinha hasn’t been short of potential suitors this summer. However, despite rumours of a move rumbling on since the Yorkshire side sealed survival back in May, the Brazilian’s future still remains unclear. And there’s now another twist in the transfer tale. Barcelona, Raphinha’s preferred club, have been chasing the […]Full Article