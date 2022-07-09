IND vs ENG 2nd T20: Who is Richard Gleeson, who removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant
Published
Richard Gleeson took out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on his debut match for EnglandFull Article
Published
Richard Gleeson took out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on his debut match for EnglandFull Article
Gleeson had a memorable debut as he took three important wickets which included Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Despite..
IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Skipper Rohit Sharma chose to make four changes to India's playing XI with Kohli, Jadeja, Pant and Bumrah all..
IND vs ENG 2nd T20 Probable playing XI: The one likely change will be Arshdeep Singh making way for Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep bowled..