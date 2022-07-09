Replacement first-five Gareth Anscombe kicked a conversion from the touchline with less than two minutes to play to give Wales a 13-12 victory and their first over the Springboks on South African soil.Anscombe's nerveless kick,...Full Article
Rugby: Wales beat Springboks 13-12 for historic win, level series 1-1
