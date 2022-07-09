Raheem Sterling: Chelsea agree fee with Manchester City for England winger
Published
Chelsea and Manchester City agree a fee worth up to £50m for Raheem Sterling, who is set to join the Stamford Bridge club on a five-year contract.Full Article
Published
Chelsea and Manchester City agree a fee worth up to £50m for Raheem Sterling, who is set to join the Stamford Bridge club on a five-year contract.Full Article
Chelsea FC are poised to sign Raheem Sterling in a £45m deal from Manchester City, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old..
As Chelsea get closer to completing the signing of Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling, football.london takes a look..