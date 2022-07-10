Elena Rybakina Defeats Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon 2022 women's final
Published
Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon women's final Saturday.Full Article
Published
Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title with a three-set victory over Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon women's final Saturday.Full Article
Elena Rybakina, 23, is the first player representing Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title, beating the Tunisian in three..
Elena Rybakina became the youngest Wimbledon champion since 2011 with her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Ons Jabeur, but her victory..