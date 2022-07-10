Karunaratne, Kusal put Sri Lanka in command on Day 2 vs Australia

Kusal was still batting on 84 alongside Angelo Mathews, on six, at close of play, with Sri Lanka trailing Australia’s first innings 364 by 180 runs. Debutant Sri Lankan spinner Prabhat Jayasuriya claimed six wickets to bowl out Australia in the first session, with Steve Smith left unbeaten on 145

