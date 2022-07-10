All the latest Tottenham news and transfer rumours as they happen in our live blog on SundayFull Article
Tottenham news and transfers LIVE: Exit confirmed, Everton 'request', Djed Spence twist
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham news and transfers LIVE: Bergwijn move, Mauricio Pochettino sacked, Djed Spence hint
All the latest Tottenham news and rumours as the summer transfer window continues, including updates on Steven Bergwijn, Mauricio..
Football.london